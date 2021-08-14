All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPU teardown, with blower-style cooler

NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation card teardown reveals GA104-875 GPU, single-slot blower-style cooler, and 16GB of GDDR6 with ECC.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Aug 14 2021 9:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's workstation-focused RTX A4000 card has been torn apart by "snake-robot" on Reddit, giving us a gander inside of the NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation card -- something we don't normally see with high-end workstation GPUs.

NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPU teardown, with blower-style cooler 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Inside, the NVIDIA RTX A4000 uses a PG190 board design, which is based on the RTX 3060 Ti PCB with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. On the RTX A4000 however, the power connector isn't directly connected to the board and rather, uses an extension cable.

As for the GPU, NVIDIA is using its GA104-875 GPU with has all of its 6144 CUDA cores, making it more like the GPU that NVIDIA uses in its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Unlike the RTX 3070 Ti, NVIDIA has used GDDR6 non-X memory but with ECC (Error Checking and Correction).

NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPU teardown, with blower-style cooler 01 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPU teardown, with blower-style cooler 02 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPU teardown, with blower-style cooler 04 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA RTX A4000 workstation GPU teardown, with blower-style cooler 05 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA is using Samsung K4ZAF325BM-HC16 modules each with 2GB, so we have 16GB of GDDR6 with ECC memory in total clocked at 16Gbps. NVIDIA's RTX A4000 workstation card has a 230W TDP, down from the 290W on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.99
$2649.99$2649.99$3199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/14/2021 at 9:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.