Check out this sneaky leaked Battlefield 2042 leaked gameplay video

There might be a tight NDA that Battlefield 2042 technical play testers signed, but I didn't -- so here is some gameplay footage.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Aug 14 2021 8:15 PM CDT
Battlefield 2042 is still a couple of months away, but there's a technical playtest going on right now on multiple platforms and someone has just broken their NDA to upload some Battlefield 2042 gameplay up, and onto YouTube. Check it out:

It is very early... remember this is the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest... and not the full game. It's probably very early, but it is shaping up well so far. The videos are being pulled left, right, and center -- with EA copyright striking them as fast as they pop up.

EA DICE's ongoing Battlefield 2042 technical playtest looks super janky and is here to just test the game itself, stress EA's servers, and the gameplay mechanics of Battlefield 2042 itself. I'm liking what I'm seeing so far, and I want to see a lot... a lot, a lot, a lot more.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

