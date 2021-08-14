Check out this sneaky leaked Battlefield 2042 leaked gameplay video

There might be a tight NDA that Battlefield 2042 technical play testers signed, but I didn't -- so here is some gameplay footage.

Battlefield 2042 is still a couple of months away, but there's a technical playtest going on right now on multiple platforms and someone has just broken their NDA to upload some Battlefield 2042 gameplay up, and onto YouTube. Check it out:

It is very early... remember this is the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest... and not the full game. It's probably very early, but it is shaping up well so far. The videos are being pulled left, right, and center -- with EA copyright striking them as fast as they pop up.

EA DICE's ongoing Battlefield 2042 technical playtest looks super janky and is here to just test the game itself, stress EA's servers, and the gameplay mechanics of Battlefield 2042 itself. I'm liking what I'm seeing so far, and I want to see a lot... a lot, a lot, a lot more.