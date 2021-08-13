All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W

SAPPHIRE releases a new crypto mining graphics card: the new Radeon RX 570 Duo with dual Polaris GPUs, offering 60MH/s for 125W.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Aug 13 2021 11:38 PM CDT
SAPPHIRE has released something quite interesting: a new dual Polaris GPU-based crypto mining graphics card, with the introduction of the new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo.

SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo graphics card packs dual Polaris 10 GPUs, with 8GB of GDDR5 memory each for a total of 16GB of GDDR5 memory on a 256-bit memory bus with 268GB/sec of memory bandwidth each.

Each GPU has its own heat sink, so the GPUs are individually cooled and then the card is cooled with dual fans that should keep it pretty cool when mining 24/7. Since the Radeon RX 570 itself is a cut-down Polaris GPU, the dual Polaris 10 GPUs on the Radeon RX 570 Duo uses just 125W of power and pumps out 60MH/s when mining Ethereum.

SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 01 | TweakTown.comSAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 03 | TweakTown.com
SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 05 | TweakTown.comSAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 04 | TweakTown.com

60MH/s of mining for 125W isn't too bad at all, especially when you consider that a super-expensive, and new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card will pump away at around 100MH/s for 250-300W or more. The new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo also has its GPUs running at around 60C average, which is impressive.

SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 06 | TweakTown.comSAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 07 | TweakTown.com
SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 08 | TweakTown.comSAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 09 | TweakTown.com
SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W 10 | TweakTown.com

The problem is, the card costs $850 which is not great... but no graphics cards are reasonably priced anymore.

Sapphire Radeon Pulse RX 570 ITX (11266-06-20G)

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

