SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo: dual Polaris GPUs with 60MH/s at 125W

SAPPHIRE has released something quite interesting: a new dual Polaris GPU-based crypto mining graphics card, with the introduction of the new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo graphics card packs dual Polaris 10 GPUs, with 8GB of GDDR5 memory each for a total of 16GB of GDDR5 memory on a 256-bit memory bus with 268GB/sec of memory bandwidth each.

Each GPU has its own heat sink, so the GPUs are individually cooled and then the card is cooled with dual fans that should keep it pretty cool when mining 24/7. Since the Radeon RX 570 itself is a cut-down Polaris GPU, the dual Polaris 10 GPUs on the Radeon RX 570 Duo uses just 125W of power and pumps out 60MH/s when mining Ethereum.

60MH/s of mining for 125W isn't too bad at all, especially when you consider that a super-expensive, and new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card will pump away at around 100MH/s for 250-300W or more. The new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 570 Duo also has its GPUs running at around 60C average, which is impressive.

The problem is, the card costs $850 which is not great... but no graphics cards are reasonably priced anymore.