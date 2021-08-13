All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
How to get into Diablo 2 Resurrected early beta without pre-ordering

Blizzard will let gamers who didn't pre-order Diablo II Resurrected into the early access beta test if they watch Twitch streams.

Published Fri, Aug 13 2021 9:47 AM CDT
You don't actually have to pre-order Diablo 2 Resurrected to get into the early access beta.

Instead of paying with money, Blizzard will also let you spend time in order to try out Diablo 2 Resurrected. The closed early access beta begins today, but you can get in even if you didn't pre-order. All you have to do is watch 2.5 hours of a drop-enabled Diablo 2 Resurrected stream on Twitch. Click here to see which streams are currently drop-enabled. So far we haven't seen any D2R streams.

The offer is exclusive to PC via Battle.net and won't be available on PlayStation or Xbox. A D2R open beta test is set for August 20 to August 23, and remember this is multiplayer-only and no singleplayer will be available. There's five classes to choose from--Barb, Paladin, Amazon, Sorceress, and Druid (everyone but the Necro and Assassin are playable) and the test only runs up to Act II.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

