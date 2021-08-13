How to get into Diablo 2 Resurrected early beta without pre-ordering

You don't actually have to pre-order Diablo 2 Resurrected to get into the early access beta.

Instead of paying with money, Blizzard will also let you spend time in order to try out Diablo 2 Resurrected. The closed early access beta begins today, but you can get in even if you didn't pre-order. All you have to do is watch 2.5 hours of a drop-enabled Diablo 2 Resurrected stream on Twitch. Click here to see which streams are currently drop-enabled. So far we haven't seen any D2R streams.

The offer is exclusive to PC via Battle.net and won't be available on PlayStation or Xbox. A D2R open beta test is set for August 20 to August 23, and remember this is multiplayer-only and no singleplayer will be available. There's five classes to choose from--Barb, Paladin, Amazon, Sorceress, and Druid (everyone but the Necro and Assassin are playable) and the test only runs up to Act II.