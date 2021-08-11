NVIDIA's new GeForce 471.68 drivers here for Back 4 Blood Open Beta

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.68 WHQL are ready for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, Nakara: Bladepoint, and other new games.

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 471.68 WHQL drivers, with Game Ready support for the new Back 4 Blood Open Beta, and Nakara: Bladepoint.

Nakara: Bladepoint and Back 4 Blood both feature NVIDIA's kick-ass DLSS technology, so you'll get some major performance improvements at high resolutions. Nakara: Bladepoint launches on August 12, and will have DLSS ready to go -- offering up to 60% more performance at 4K.

The new NVIDIA GeForce 471.68 drivers are also Game Ready for the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, which kicks off August 12 on the PC -- and it also features NVIDIA DLSS technology for major performance improvements.

NVIDIA has also added in a bunch of new validated G-SYNC Compatible displays, with 2 from AOC, 2 from ASUS, and 1 each from Lenovo, MSI, and ViewSonic. You can read all about that, and download the new NVIDIA GeForce 471.68 drivers here.