You can play Diablo II Resurrected for free next week

Console/PC players will be able to try Diablo II Resurrected during its open beta test on August 20...except Nintendo Switch.

Published Wed, Aug 11 2021 11:13 AM CDT
Diablo II Resurrected's upcoming open beta will kick off next week on all platforms, allowing console players to experience the legendary aRPG for the first time ever.

Diablo II Resurrected's release is right around the corner and the devs are holding two separate playtests this month: One early access test from August 13-16 that's exclusive to anyone who pre-orders the game, and another open beta from August 20-23 where anyone can join. The open beta will be offered on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, and PC via Battle.net. Sadly there won't be any tests for the Switch.

These tests are multiplayer-only and offline singleplayer won't be offered. Necro and assassin classes won't be playable and only Acts I & II are playable, but console gamers will get to try Diablo II with a controller. This is a big deal for console players like myself who have always wanted to play D2 with a controller; Blizzard did it back in the day with Diablo 1 on the original PlayStation and again with Diablo III, so D2 was just the missing link.

Read Also: Blizzard is adding the best feature to Diablo II Resurrected

What you need to know

  • Pre-load -Begins Tuesday, August 17 on PlayStation and Xbox, and Wednesday, August 18 on PC via Battle.net.
  • When is it? 3 days, from August 20, 10am PST / 1pm EST to August 23 ,10am PST / 1pm EST.
  • Only five classes - Druid, Paladin, Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress. Necro and Assassin won't be playable in the early access or open betas.
  • Limited acts - Only acts I and II are playable.
  • Not available on Nintendo Switch -Devs say they're working on a smooth Switch port, but no beta trials will be held on the platform.
  • Progress is locked to the beta - Characters and items from the early access or open beta won't carry over to the final game.
  • Online-only -You can't import old D2 saves into the beta tests. This is online-only.
  • Xbox LIVE Gold required for early access beta, not open beta. PS Plus not required for either.
  • Controller support is confirmed
  • No TCP/IP multiplayer during beta
  • 30GB in size
