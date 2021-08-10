All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk follows woman on Twitter, she thanks him, then he unfollows

Largest crypto hack ever? Over $600 million in crypto stolen

DeFi platform Poly Network has been hacked, with the hackers making off with a pretty sweet pay day of $600 million in crypto.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 10 2021 8:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Uh, well this isn't good at all -- decentralized finance (DeFi) project Poly Network was hacked, with over $600 million in cryptocurrency stolen by hackers.

Poly Network was hacked and had $600 million taken from where it operates: Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon blockchains. Poly Network explained: "We call on miners of affected blockchain and crypto exchanges to blacklist tokens coming from the above addresses".

The team at Poly tweeted out that the $600 million in assets were sent to two addresses, including them in the tweet above. But that's where things get interesting...

Sushiswap's self-proclaimed "Super-Coder" Mudit Gupta called Poly Network out, saying that the Poly network "hasn't even verified their contracts on Ethereum so it's tedious to analyze". In a series of tweets, Gupta explained: "This was not a DeFi or smart contract hack but a traditional key compromise combined with irresponsible design decisions taken by Poly Network".

"The smart contract (https://github.com/polynetwork/fisco-contract/blob/70428651b94e34d9ca25d2dffb712682a0dec8e4/contracts/core/cross_chain_manager/data/EthCrossChainData.sol) requires a majority of keepers to sign an action for it to execute. Basically, it's a multisig. That's all cool but I think we can all agree that a multisig should have more than 1 signers. Guess how many keepers did Poly Network used?"

Gupta added: "It seems like they used a single keeper. That keeper had control over all of the funds.The hacker probably got hold of that keeper's key via traditional hacks. It's also possible that someone within the team colluded with the attacker. This needs a thorough investigation".

He continued, tweeting: "Anyway, the hacker used the Keeper's key to sign instructions that ordered the smart contract to transfer all funds to the hacker. The smart contract verified the signature and since only one signature was required, it processed the request".

"This is possibly the largest crypto hack ever. I'd argue that this is not a DeFi hack but a traditional hack of a Crypto Startup. Quite similar to the past hacks of Crypto Exchanges. This needs a thorough investigation by sovereign agencies. Disclaimer: This thread contains my early opinions and thoughts. Do your own research. Since this is not really a DeFi hack, I probably won't dive much deeper into this".

In his final tweet, Gupta tweeted @UnderTheBreach saying "You might wanna look into it". @UnderTheBreach being the co-founder and CTO of Hudson Rock, a cybercrime intelligence firm.

What does Hudson Rock do exactly? Here's a nice easy tweet and link to their website.

Largest crypto hack ever? Over $600 million in crypto stolen 17 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Wall Street Era is Over

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.75
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/10/2021 at 8:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.bitcoin.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.