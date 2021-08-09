Valve teams with AMD on getting Steam Deck to support Windows 11

Valve's new Steam Deck will support Windows 11 it seems, as Valve is working with AMD on supporting Microsoft's next-gen OS.

It looks like Valve's new Steam Deck might actually support Microsoft's next-generation operating system, with Windows 11 support teased for the Steam Deck.

One of the biggest hurdles of Windows 11 running on Valve's new Steam Deck is going to be TPM, or the Trusted Platform Module. You can read more on that here, but the news here is that the hardware inside: an AMD Van Gogh APU + RDNA 2 GPU -- can handle TPM, and thus Windows 11 on Steam Deck.

Greg Coomer, Valve Steam Deck designer explains: "There's work looking at TPM just now. We've focused so much on Windows 10, so far, that we haven't really gotten that far into it. Our expectation is that we can meet that".

If the Valve Steam Deck ends up supporting Windows 11 it'll be a massive multi-OS portable console, with possible multi-boot features. I mean if that happens, Valve is going to make a big mess of the industry but in a real, real good way.