All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Why did everyone on Earth get stretched on January 5, 2020?

Duke Nukem Begins cinematic trailer drops out of nowhere

Duke Nukem Forever might have been a pile of crap, but Duke Nukem Begins would've been a Duke Nukem origin story... and I want it.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 9 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I still remember pumping countless hours into Duke Nukem 3D back in the 1990s but man, what a mess Duke Nukem Forever turned into... but did you ever hear about Duke Nukem Begins?

Rewinding the clock back to 2008, director Gregor Punchatz was working for Janimation in Dallas, Texas when they were tasked by Gearbox Software to make a tease for Duke Nukem Begins. Duke Nukem Begins would've acted as a back story for Duke, which looks pretty damn cool.

Gregor Punchatz explained: "In 2008, when I was working for the good folks at Janimation in Dallas Tx, we were hired by Gearbox to create a vertical slice (an animated version of what the game will look like) for the game "Duke Nukem Begins", a Duke origin story".

"I headed up this project, as the director at Janimation, and did a lot of the character development, including the design and modeling of Duke. We poured everything we had into making the most awesome cinematic Janimation had ever created. But unfortunately, we got word the game was canceled due to the legal issues with Duke Nukem at the time".

13 freaking years after it was released, Gregor wants to see Duke Nukem Begins become a reality. He added: "Because it is still a piece I am damn proud of, I am releasing it 13 years after its creation. The whole team that worked with me deserves to see this released into the wild. I hope this somehow resurrects this version of the game by showing the world how awesome it would have been...".

Duke Nukem Begins cinematic trailer drops out of nowhere 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.50
$27.50$34.90$38.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2021 at 1:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.