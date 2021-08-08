All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GPU-Z 2.41.0 receives support for AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT

TechPowerUp's new GPU-Z 2.41.0 now supports AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6600 XT, as well as a bunch of other new tweaks and updates.

Published Sun, Aug 8 2021 8:28 PM CDT
The latest version of TechPowerUp GPU-Z is here, with GPU-Z 2.41.0 including support for AMD's just-about-to-be-released Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card.

GPU-Z 2.41.0 not only supports the new Radeon RX 6600 XT, but we have full support for NVIDIA's crypto-mining CMP HX series cards, RTX Ampere workstation cards, and NVIDIA's recently launched GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU.

AMD's new Radeon PRO W6800 and W6600 workstation cards are also supported by GPU-Z 2.41.0, which also recognizes Windows 11 and will now verify if the graphics card driver is up to scratch when it comes to the WDDM 3.0 standard. Navi GPUs will also now show GPU clocks in the Advanced tab of GPU-Z 2.41.0, with previous versions not showing the Navi GPU clock and just showing 0MHz.

VideoCardz points out that there is a "very interesting update" -- no better way to put it, "has also been introduced to the Texture Mapping Unit calculation algorithm. Many leaks featuring the unreleased graphics cards and GPU-Z software often showed a wrong TMU count. The 2.41.0 version will solve this issue by introducing a new estimation algorithm for upcoming NVIDIA GPUs (including unreleased Ampere and upcoming Ada Lovelace). Finally, a small but important update is the new tooltip translation for Chinese users".

Well, well, well -- that is definitely nice to see in GPU-Z 2.41.0 -- that's for sure.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

