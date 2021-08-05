All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Apex Legends to make an 'unheard of' $2 billion in 2 years, EA says

Apex Legends broke $1 billion in earnings in March 2021, and now it's close to smashing through the $2 billion revenues mark.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Aug 5 2021 6:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apex Legends is close to making $2 billion in just 2 years' time, making it one of EA's most successful franchises.

Apex Legends to make an 'unheard of' $2 billion in 2 years, EA says 121 | TweakTown.com

Respawn's battle royale sensation has supercharged EA's business so much that the publisher now sees it as a blockbuster game, putting it alongside Battlefield 2042. EA's yearly live service net bookings have grown 39% since Apex Legends released in FY19, and reached a record high of $4.5 billion last year.

Apex is raking in serious cash. The BR broke $1 billion in lifetime earnings last year, and even made $600 million in FY21 alone. Now the free-to-play game is close to hitting $2 billion.

"Respawn has obviously driven the amazing development of Apex, but they've partnered with us extremely well to drive what is now -- it's coming up to almost $2 billion in business over 2 years. That's unheard of in our industry,"EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said in a recent Q1 FY22 earnings call.

"Live services also performed better than expected, led by continued growth in Apex Legends," Jorgensen said.

EA has extremely high confidence in Apex Legends and expects the franchise to grow by $1 billion every year from hereon out. The new Apex mobile game will help raise yearly earnings.

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/5/2021 at 6:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:s22.q4cdn.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.