Nintendo has sold 95% of its 89.04 million Switch shipments

The Nintendo Switch has sold-in (shipped) 89.04 million units worldwide since launch and is expected to beat the Wii by early 2022.

Published Thu, Aug 5 2021 11:02 AM CDT
Nintendo today announced that its Switch handheld-console family has shipped over 89 million units worldwide, solidifying it as the company's fourth top hardware system of all time.

As of Q1 FY2022, the Switch has shipped 89.04 million units since it launched in early 2017, and has sold-through a whopping 85 million systems in that time. This ratio means Nintendo has sold 95% of the Switch consoles it has shipped to retailers. The console remains Nintendo's fourth best-selling hardware behind the Wii (101.63), Game Boy (118.69 million), and DS (154.02 million).

Nintendo shipped 4.42 million Switch consoles in Q1'22, down 11.5% year-over-year from FY21, where it sold a record all-time quarterly high of 5.68 million units. Analysts note that constricted chip supply has led to lower shipments and availability of Switch hardware. The company earned 47.9% of its revenues from hardware in Q1, or roughly $1.31 billion.

The new Switch OLED model is expected to help materially contribute to shipments, sell-through, and overall earnings, but even still Nintendo has delivered a conservative 25.05 million Switch shipment target for the FY2022 period.

