All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Google's new Tensor chip in Pixel 6 will be made on Samsung's 5nm node

Google's next-gen Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pack an in-house custom Tensor chip, which will be made on Samsung's new 5nm process.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 10:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are receiving drops and drops of information on Google's next-gen ultra-high-end Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, where they will be manufactured using Samsung's next-gen 5nm process node.

Google's new Tensor chip in Pixel 6 will be made on Samsung's 5nm node 05 | TweakTown.com

Google is using a custom in-house Tensor chip inside of its next-gen Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, with new rumors suggesting that Samsung will be making the chip using its new 5nm process technology. The news is coming from sources that go against Nikkei, that reported TSMC was going to be building the Tensor chips for Google.

The new Tensor core is going to built on Samsung's new 5nm process according to the latest reports, but of course -- Google and Samsung are refusing to comment.

Google has been silent on the inner happenings of its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones as it is, so I'm sure they're going to be even more hush-hush when it comes to the collaboration with Samsung on making its new Tensor chips on their new 5nm node.

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 5 - 5G Android Phone - Water Resistant (Google Pixel 5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.00
$699.00$1049.00$876.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2021 at 10:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.