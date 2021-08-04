All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Activision enjoys pandemic-level player spending in Q2 2021

Activision earned $1.3 billion from in-game player spending in Q2 2021, a slight dip from record revenues during the pandemic.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 6:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision's Q2 earnings outperformed expectations on the back of consistent player spending.

Activision enjoys pandemic-level player spending in Q2 2021 65 | TweakTown.com

Activision just reported its best Q2 in the last ten years, with net revenues ($2.296 billion), operating income ($959 million), and net income ($876 million) all setting new decade highs. Player spending on in-game content was a major driver for earnings and Activision's Q2 continues riding the wave of spending surge driven by last year's pandemic.

In Q2 2021, Activision-Blizzard made $1.319 billion from in-game spending on DLC, add-ons, subscriptions, and microtransactions across key games like Candy Crush, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. In-game net bookings accounted for 68% of total net bookings ($1.9 billion). King made the lion's share of mTX revenues with an all-time record high of $635 million segment revenues, and King also had 255 million MAUs as compared to Activision's 127 million MAUs.

Activision has enjoyed high player spending metrics for the past four quarters since the pandemic. In Q1 2020, the company set a new watermark for quarterly in-game spending with Warzone's launch, hitting $1.374 billion. Post-pandemic spending has yet to moderate for Activision and the trend has caused the company to raise its full-year outlook to a record $8.5 billion.

Activision-Blizzard Q2 2021 earnings at-a-glance

  • Net Revenue - $2.296 billion
  • Operating Income - $959 million
  • Net Income - $876 million

Read Also: Five law firms eye Activision-Blizzard for possible securities fraud

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$50.70
$55.00$50.95$55.35
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2021 at 6:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.