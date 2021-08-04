Battlefield 2042 PC specs for playtest: RTX 2060 or RX 5600 XT needed

EA DICE will be kicking off the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest next week, with a "strict NDA" that will stop playtesters from sharing any gameplay videos or details about the game... but we now know the PC system requirements for the technical playtest.

The Battlefield 2042 technical playtest requires at a minimum: 8GB of RAM, Windows 10, and an AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-6600K processor. GPU-wise you need an AMD Radeon RX 560 or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4GB of VRAM and above.

But those are the minimum PC requirements, the recommended PC requirements are higher: 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-4790 processor. GPU-wise, EA DICE recommends an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM and above.

I'm sure these PC requirements will change for the full release of Battlefield 2042, as remember... this is just for the technical playtest and not the final retail copy of the game. I'd say we'll need a GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Radeon RX 6800 XT or Radeon RX 6900 XT for 4K 60FPS+ in Battlefield 2042.

But seeing the developer recommending a mid-range Ryzen 5 3600 + 8GB RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 for a next-gen Battlefield game just doesn't feel right, you know?