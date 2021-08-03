All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bitcoin may reach $150,000 by September this year

Market analysts have predicted that Bitcoin isn't completely out of steam in 2021 and that it could hit as low as $80,000.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 3 2021 4:32 AM CDT
Bitcoin recently saw a rise in price but has since corrected itself by more than 8.2% after it reached $42,230. Is the famous cryptocurrency out of steam?

According to a few market analysts, Bitcoin is hardly out of steam and is expected to reach new highs later in the year. Nunya Bizniz, an independent market analyst, posted some analysis on Bitcoin bullish trends over the two years it experienced its great halving, and from data, Bizniz predicted that the next Bitcoin peak will form on September 21, 2021.

For those that don't know what the great halving is, it's a pre-programmed event where Bitcoin's supply is halved every four years. Seeking Alpha financial markets contributor Ariel Santos-Alborna explained that "Both tops occurred in November and December, respectively, which could insinuate that the trigger for bear markets has more to do with taxes," and that a "more realistic" top for Bitcoin is between $88,000 and $150,000. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

