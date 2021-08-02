COLORFUL's new iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 is a super-small GPU

The new COLORFUL iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 was made for ITX form factor (SFF) gaming PCs, with its dual-slot, single-fan design.

COLORFUL has just unveiled its new iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, its first Mini-ITX card release in two years. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

We have a dual-slot, single-fan design with the iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 -- which measures in at 18.2cm long and 13cm wide. COLORFUL has a 170W TDP on its new iGame RTX 3060 Mini L (what does the L stand for you ask, that would be for LHR -- or Lite Hash Rate, crypto mining gimped).

Inside, we have the GA106 GPU with 1792MHz boost GPU overclock, a 0.8% factory overclock (does that even count) while there's a physical OC button on the back of the card. Display connectivity wise we have the traditional x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.1 connector for up to 4K 120/144Hz over a single cable.

Read more: COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC Review

I doubt we'll see the COLORFUL iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 in the West, as this will most likely be a China-exclusive -- akin to the COLORFUL iGame RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC which I reviewed exclusively above.