COLORFUL's new iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 is a super-small GPU

The new COLORFUL iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 was made for ITX form factor (SFF) gaming PCs, with its dual-slot, single-fan design.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 2 2021 7:11 PM CDT
COLORFUL has just unveiled its new iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, its first Mini-ITX card release in two years. Check it out:

We have a dual-slot, single-fan design with the iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 -- which measures in at 18.2cm long and 13cm wide. COLORFUL has a 170W TDP on its new iGame RTX 3060 Mini L (what does the L stand for you ask, that would be for LHR -- or Lite Hash Rate, crypto mining gimped).

Inside, we have the GA106 GPU with 1792MHz boost GPU overclock, a 0.8% factory overclock (does that even count) while there's a physical OC button on the back of the card. Display connectivity wise we have the traditional x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.1 connector for up to 4K 120/144Hz over a single cable.

COLORFUL's new iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 is a super-small GPU 03 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL's new iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 is a super-small GPU 04 | TweakTown.com

I doubt we'll see the COLORFUL iGame Mini GeForce RTX 3060 in the West, as this will most likely be a China-exclusive -- akin to the COLORFUL iGame RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC which I reviewed exclusively above.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

