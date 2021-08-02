Hot Chips 33: AMD, Intel and TSMC will tease 3D packaging technology
Hot Chips 33 kicks off on August 22, 2021 -- where Intel, AMD, and TSMC will all talk about their next-gen 3D packaging tech.
It's that time of the year, with the Hot Chips 33 technology symposium kicking off on August 22 for a huge 3-day online event. We'll hear all about delicious new technology, with a highlight on discussions with advanced
The organizers of Hot Chips 33 have confirmed an exciting schedule, where we will receive some juicy details on "Advanced Packaging" technology. Intel and TSMC will be discussing their "packaging technologies for chiplets and 3D" while AMD will only be discussing their 3D packaging technology.
Intel will be talking about its next-gen Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids CPU architectures on day two of Hot Chips 33, which I'm sure is going to be a different deep dive than traditional ones where we hear about specs, performance, and all that jazz. The packaging technology side of things is probably going to get a total nerd-out, which is going to be awesome.
AMD will detail its Zen 3 CPU core during the second day of Hot Chips 33, while on day three of Hot Chips 33 we'll see Intel discussing its next-gen Ponte Vecchio GPU architecture, which will be great to see -- while AMD will be detailing its current-gen RDNA 2 GPU architecture.
