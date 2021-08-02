All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hot Chips 33: AMD, Intel and TSMC will tease 3D packaging technology

Hot Chips 33 kicks off on August 22, 2021 -- where Intel, AMD, and TSMC will all talk about their next-gen 3D packaging tech.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 2 2021 7:45 PM CDT
It's that time of the year, with the Hot Chips 33 technology symposium kicking off on August 22 for a huge 3-day online event. We'll hear all about delicious new technology, with a highlight on discussions with advanced

Hot Chips 33: AMD, Intel and TSMC will tease 3D packaging technology 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The organizers of Hot Chips 33 have confirmed an exciting schedule, where we will receive some juicy details on "Advanced Packaging" technology. Intel and TSMC will be discussing their "packaging technologies for chiplets and 3D" while AMD will only be discussing their 3D packaging technology.

Intel will be talking about its next-gen Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids CPU architectures on day two of Hot Chips 33, which I'm sure is going to be a different deep dive than traditional ones where we hear about specs, performance, and all that jazz. The packaging technology side of things is probably going to get a total nerd-out, which is going to be awesome.

Hot Chips 33: AMD, Intel and TSMC will tease 3D packaging technology 02 | TweakTown.com
Hot Chips 33: AMD, Intel and TSMC will tease 3D packaging technology 03 | TweakTown.com

AMD will detail its Zen 3 CPU core during the second day of Hot Chips 33, while on day three of Hot Chips 33 we'll see Intel discussing its next-gen Ponte Vecchio GPU architecture, which will be great to see -- while AMD will be detailing its current-gen RDNA 2 GPU architecture.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, hotchips.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

