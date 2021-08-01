All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

GIGABYTE releases AORUS P1200W PSU with large digital LCD display

The new AORUS P1200W PSU is GIGABYTE's new flagship power supply, and it even has a huge digital LCD display that can play GIFs.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 1 2021 7:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GIGABYTE has just announced their huge new AORUS P1200W power supply, a new 1200W beast PSU that even has a huge LCD display.

GIGABYTE releases AORUS P1200W PSU with large digital LCD display 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new AORUS P1200W is a fully modular PSU with 80 PLUS Platinum certification, and a large 140mm fan. But the big star of the show here is definitely the digital LCD display which is capable of even playing back MP4 videos, animated GIFs, images, and custom text.

You can also display health status information like wattages, and more -- it's the only PSU on the market with a huge monitor like this, so I'm sure AORUS is going to drive that fact home (and so they should). There are other competing PSUs with displays on them, but there's nothing like the display that the AORUS P1200W has.

GIGABYTE releases AORUS P1200W PSU with large digital LCD display 03 | TweakTown.com

If you're someone who loves long cables running from their PSU, then the AORUS P1200W is for you -- the cables are at least 61cm long, and even the 24-pin motherboard connector has its own cable. There are 6 x PCIe power cables for even the craziest dual-GPU setups (now that multiple GPUs aren't really a thing).

GIGABYTE releases AORUS P1200W PSU with large digital LCD display 04 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE releases AORUS P1200W PSU with large digital LCD display 05 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE releases AORUS P1200W PSU with large digital LCD display 06 | TweakTown.com

There's no pricing or ETA on the AORUS P1200W just yet.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master (X570 AORUS MASTER)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$359.99
$359.99$359.99$359.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2021 at 3:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.