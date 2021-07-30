All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Red Dead Redemption 2 sales figures: RDR2 makes up 62% of IP sales

Take-Two reveals Red Dead Redemption 2 and total franchise sales figures, showing consistent quarter-over-quarter growth.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 30 2021 5:21 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new Take-Two Interactive SEC filing highlights game sales of its most popular franchises, confirming big numbers for IPs like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and NBA 2K.

Red Dead Redemption 2 sales figures: RDR2 makes up 62% of IP sales 64 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Note: Figures are in cumulative game sales.

Take-Two recently put out a briefing to help prepare shareholders for the company's annual voting session. The presentation has a quick recap on franchise/game sales that adds perspective to the publisher's biggest tentpole releases. According to the numbers, Grand Theft Auto is now at 345 million (GTA V makes up 145 million alone) and the annual NBA 2K sports franchise is at a staggering 111 million. Red Dead Redemption is also at 60 million units.

Since we already made a graph on GTA V's astronomical sales growth, I decided to look at quarter-over-quarter sales of Red Dead Redemption 2. The results are pretty impressive. The game has managed to sell-in 37 million units since its launch in October 2018. Most of the sales occurred in the Q3 launch period with 23 million units sold, but RDR2 managed to push 6 million sales in its second year, and 5 million sales in its third year.

At 37 million sales, Red Dead Redemption 2 makes up 62% of total franchise sales.

Take-Two will reveal more sales data during its Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 earnings call on Monday, August 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 sales figures: RDR2 makes up 62% of IP sales 43 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.07
$17.14$16.83$13.27
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/30/2021 at 5:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.