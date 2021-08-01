All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Intel's next-gen DG2 family of GPUs rumored to launch at CES 2022

Intel will reportedly launch its Xe-HPG gaming graphics cards at CES 2022 -- just over 6 months from now, will fight AMD + NVIDIA.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 1 2021 8:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has its Xe-HPG gaming-focused graphics card in the oven right now, but according to a content creator on Weibo, Intel will be launching its DG2 family of GPUs at CES 2022.

Intel's next-gen DG2 family of GPUs rumored to launch at CES 2022 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Hardware Academy is the one behind the post, with a translated explanation teasing that Intel has "basically decided" that its next-gen DG2 discrete GPU would be released during CES 2022. At CES 2021 earlier this year, Intel unleashed their 11th Gen Tiger Lake vPRO processors, portable gaming Tiger Lake-H35 series, and the new NUC 11 series PCs.

We already know that Intel has begun sampling its DG2 GPUs last month, one of the last tick boxes required for the company before volume production kicks off.

NVIDIA and AMD will have a competitor in 6 months, as unbelievable as that still sounds, I'm incredibly excited to see what Intel can do in the gaming GPU world next year and into the future.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-11900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.99
$548.45$595.00$549.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2021 at 4:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.