Steve Jobs signed job application for Apple in 1973 sells for $343,000

The original job application that Steve Jobs sent in for his job at Apple in 1973 sells for $343,000 -- NFT version for $24,497.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 3 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Steve Jobs applied for a job at Apple all the way back in 1973, with his job application selling for a whopping $343,000 -- hell, even the NFT version of it sold for $27,497 (12x less).

The signed job application will be a prized possession of someone, who paid $343,000 for it... but if you're collecting physical Steve Jobs memorabilia, this is one of the more unique ones, that's for sure. The auction was kicked off by Olly Joshi, who wanted to create awareness regarding the change in "perceived value"... or whatever that means.

He explained: "Will this open a whole new market for decentralized collectibles? Will this cement the status-quo? Or could we see a stalemate with a fresh understanding that both can coexist and even complement one another as we traverse the next 50 years of innovation? Whatever the outcome, the worlds of finance and art will be watching with anticipation".

$343,000 is a lot of dollaroos to spend on a signed job application by Steve Jobs, but there are collectors out there with some deep pockets. Having just watched American Gods, maybe they needed Jobs' application to perform some form of ritual. I joke, I joke...

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

