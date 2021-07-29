All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
A new angle of Apollo 12 astronaut Pete Conrad climbing down the ladder to become the third person on the moon has been released.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 29 2021 3:08 AM CDT
A new angle of the Apollo 12 moon landings has surfaced online, showing viewers a different interactive perspective.

New angle of NASA astronaut climbing down ladder to the moon released 01 | TweakTown.com
The image is of Charles "Pete" Conrad climbing down the ladder onto the surface of the moon, and from looking at the image, you can see his Portable Life Support System backpack, which provides him with oxygen and communications. The image is quite famous since its release, along with probably the most famous image of the moon landing that features Buzz Aldrin.

Now, a Redditor has posted a new perspective of the image by using what is reflected in Conrad's visor and turning it into a 360-degree panorama. The Redditor goes on to explain that he made some color corrections and spent many hours in Photoshop making sure objects in the image lined up correctly with other images. After what can only be assumed as many hours of work, the Redditor posted the final product, which can be viewed here.

This isn't the first image from the Apollo 12 mission that the Reddior has "unwrapped" - see what Buzz Aldrin saw in this image here.

Original Image:

New angle of NASA astronaut climbing down ladder to the moon released 01 | TweakTown.com

Panorama:

Downloadable link.

Video link

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, i.imgur.com, icloud.com

