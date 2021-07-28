Tomorrow's Halo Infinite beta might get 4v4 PVP if you play enough

Halo Infinite's upcoming technical test is focused on bots and AI, but it could get 4v4 arena PVP slayer if you play enough.

Halo Infinite's upcoming technical test kicks off tomorrow, but it won't have PVP at the start. The preview will focus on AI and bots first, but if 343 Industries gets enough data, they could switch on 4v4 team-based arena slayer by Sunday.

"We're thinking about turning on some classic slayer arena as well by the end of the weekend I believe," Ske7ch said in a recent Halo Infinite stream.

"The intent is that we're going to start with Live Fire, which is one of our arena maps, and then we'll go into Recharge, and then we'll add Bazaar which is set in Mombasa. The intent is that at the very end we can unlock basically a chance to play some 4v4," 343i's Tom French said.

"Our real priority is the bots and getting all the data we need."

The key is to play as many matches as you can. 343i won't unlock the full preview at once, though: The Academy will consist of the weapon drills mode as well as team-based battles against bots. The full bot difficulties won't be available all at once--only the standard Marine difficulty is available at first.

343i plans to unlock more AI bot difficulties like ODST and eventually Spartan as they gather more data. And if they gather enough data from the bot matches, they'll kick on the PVP servers.

The team is careful to say the experience isn't perfect and there's lots of bugs in PVP.