All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Tomorrow's Halo Infinite beta might get 4v4 PVP if you play enough

Halo Infinite's upcoming technical test is focused on bots and AI, but it could get 4v4 arena PVP slayer if you play enough.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 5:18 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Jul 28 2021 5:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite's first-ever technical preview might get actual PVP chaos...but only if you play enough matches.

Tomorrow's Halo Infinite beta might get 4v4 PVP if you play enough 3 | TweakTown.com

Halo Infinite's upcoming technical test kicks off tomorrow, but it won't have PVP at the start. The preview will focus on AI and bots first, but if 343 Industries gets enough data, they could switch on 4v4 team-based arena slayer by Sunday.

"We're thinking about turning on some classic slayer arena as well by the end of the weekend I believe," Ske7ch said in a recent Halo Infinite stream.

"The intent is that we're going to start with Live Fire, which is one of our arena maps, and then we'll go into Recharge, and then we'll add Bazaar which is set in Mombasa. The intent is that at the very end we can unlock basically a chance to play some 4v4," 343i's Tom French said.

"Our real priority is the bots and getting all the data we need."

The key is to play as many matches as you can. 343i won't unlock the full preview at once, though: The Academy will consist of the weapon drills mode as well as team-based battles against bots. The full bot difficulties won't be available all at once--only the standard Marine difficulty is available at first.

343i plans to unlock more AI bot difficulties like ODST and eventually Spartan as they gather more data. And if they gather enough data from the bot matches, they'll kick on the PVP servers.

The team is careful to say the experience isn't perfect and there's lots of bugs in PVP.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox Series X Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2021 at 5:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.