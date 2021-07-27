All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED: 49-inch UltraWide 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is here: 49-inch UltraWide with huge 5120 x 1440 res, 240Hz refresh, 1ms response time.

Published Tue, Jul 27 2021 8:02 PM CDT
Samsung has just unveiled its huge new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, the world's first Mini-LED curved gaming monitor with Quantum Matrix Technology. Lots of PR speak there, so let's dive right in.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is a huge 49-inch super-ultra-wide gaming monitor with a native 5120 x 1440 resolution and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. Samsung is using Quantum Mini LED technology here, with Quantum HDR 2000 (take that, VESA).

On top of the 5120 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, we have HDMI 2.1 connectivity, as well as DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity. The DP1.4 connector on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor gives you Adaptive Sync, meanwhile, the HDMI 2.1 port gives you Variable Refresh Rate. You've also got NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED: 49-inch UltraWide 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz 03 | TweakTown.comSamsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED: 49-inch UltraWide 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz 04 | TweakTown.com
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED: 49-inch UltraWide 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz 05 | TweakTown.comSamsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED: 49-inch UltraWide 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz 06 | TweakTown.com

Samsung is using the same Mini LED technology inside of its new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor as it does with its larger Neo QLED TV family. Samsung points out that the Quantum Mini LED technology has just 1/40 the height of a traditional LED, which means the Quantum Mini LED has super-small microlayers that are filled with many more LEDs.

On top of that, Samsung continues its word salad of tech jargon to add that the Odyssey Neo G9 has Quantum Matrix Technology which "harnesses enhanced 12-bit gradation for greater control of the light source - the Quantum Mini LEDs makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones, ensuring viewers enjoy the content as it is meant to be seen. Quantum HDR 2000 offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, with certification received from VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker), alongside a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. In addition, Samsung's cutting-edge picture quality technology provides perfect black and white levels, for unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail".

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED: 49-inch UltraWide 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz 01 | TweakTown.com
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED: 49-inch UltraWide 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz 02 | TweakTown.com

Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, Hyesung Ha, explains: "Samsung addressed the demands and expectations of even the most demanding gamers with the launch of the groundbreaking Odyssey gaming monitor portfolio last year. With the introduction of the Odyssey Neo G9, equipped with Quantum Mini LED displays, we are excited to offer a state-of-the-art gaming experience to our customers and demonstrate our continuous leadership in the market".

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor with Quantum Mini LED technology is available for pre-order starting on July 29, and will be available for purchase starting August 9, 2021.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

