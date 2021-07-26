All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 leaks: beast GPU, 100%+ faster than RTX 3090

Clubhouse data hacked, 3.8 billion phone numbers for sale on Darknet

Clubhouse was THE in-thing, and now it's not: 3.8 billion phone numbers are on sale on the Darknet in a gigantic breach.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 26 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Clubhouse was all the rage... if you could get into it -- but it seems that those who did, have now had not just their phone number leaked but the phone numbers of their entire synced contact list.

3,800,000,000+ phone numbers have just leaked onto the Darknet, yeah -- 3.8 billion phone numbers.

The full phone number database of Clubhouse hit the Darknet, up for sale to the highest bidder. This means that even if you didn't join up or use Clubhouse, your phone number is probably included in that list on the Darknet. The reason is that all Clubhouse users' phone contacts were synced into the "secret database" of Clubhouse.

The phone numbers themselves are actually ranked by score, which is worked out by the number of Clubhouse users that have this specific phone number in their phonebook. This score is used to evaluate the level of network of each phone number in the world... the hackers said that "we can do a national and international ranking of each human and organization".

The hacker is politely asking for "one serious buyer" as this is an "exclusive sale only".

Clubhouse data hacked, 3.8 billion phone numbers for sale on Darknet 01 | TweakTown.com

Clubhouse's gigantic 3.8 billion phone number database will be sold through a "private auction" on September 4, 2021 -- which just so happens to be Google's big 23rd birthday. The owner of the 3.8 billion phone numbers said that "GAFA" (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) and others in Silicon Valley "use the same process of phonebook importation".

The post continues, adding that these companies "all collect data on people who are not members of their service. It's a dangerous violation of human privacy rights... They have private data on users that do not even use Clubhouse and are able to evaluate them".

"The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) law promises that companies who collect data on non-user will be punished. It's time to see if the law is going to sanction Clubhouse or if it is only a threat".

Oh boy, this is going to get reaaal good.

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$45.40
$45.40$45.40-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2021 at 4:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.