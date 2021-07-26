Clubhouse data hacked, 3.8 billion phone numbers for sale on Darknet

Clubhouse was THE in-thing, and now it's not: 3.8 billion phone numbers are on sale on the Darknet in a gigantic breach.

Clubhouse was all the rage... if you could get into it -- but it seems that those who did, have now had not just their phone number leaked but the phone numbers of their entire synced contact list.

3,800,000,000+ phone numbers have just leaked onto the Darknet, yeah -- 3.8 billion phone numbers.

The full phone number database of Clubhouse hit the Darknet, up for sale to the highest bidder. This means that even if you didn't join up or use Clubhouse, your phone number is probably included in that list on the Darknet. The reason is that all Clubhouse users' phone contacts were synced into the "secret database" of Clubhouse.

The phone numbers themselves are actually ranked by score, which is worked out by the number of Clubhouse users that have this specific phone number in their phonebook. This score is used to evaluate the level of network of each phone number in the world... the hackers said that "we can do a national and international ranking of each human and organization".

The hacker is politely asking for "one serious buyer" as this is an "exclusive sale only".

Clubhouse's gigantic 3.8 billion phone number database will be sold through a "private auction" on September 4, 2021 -- which just so happens to be Google's big 23rd birthday. The owner of the 3.8 billion phone numbers said that "GAFA" (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) and others in Silicon Valley "use the same process of phonebook importation".

The post continues, adding that these companies "all collect data on people who are not members of their service. It's a dangerous violation of human privacy rights... They have private data on users that do not even use Clubhouse and are able to evaluate them".

"The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) law promises that companies who collect data on non-user will be punished. It's time to see if the law is going to sanction Clubhouse or if it is only a threat".

Oh boy, this is going to get reaaal good.