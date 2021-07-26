Aftershock PC opens up huge new HQ in Melbourne, Australia

Custom PC maker Aftershock PC opens its huge new 40,000 sqft facility in Melbourne, Australia building some of the best PCs ever.

Aftershock PC has just opened up a gigantic new HQ in Melbourne, Australia -- with the Singaporean brand expanding its operations Down Under in a big way... one would say, causing aftershocks in the custom PC making business in Australia.

In a new post on their official Facebook page, Aftershock PC said that their new 40,000 sqft facility will allow them to make some of the most EPIC PCs on Earth. I personally visited the Aftershock PC offices in Melbourne, Australia a few years ago but this new HQ absolutely blows their previous HQ out of the water.

Aftershock PC explains: "Located in the heart of Melbourne, the new 40,000 sqft facility will allow us to produce some of the most EPIC PCs on the planet. As a proud Singaporean company, its been just over 3 years since we've expanded regionally, and our mission to bring our local Singaporean brand and flavor of custom PC building with quality service beyond our shores has been a blast".

The team continued, adding: "With our strong emphasis on premium components, passionate assembly and comprehensive after-sales service, the brand has been well received regionally, even winning the best PC builder award in Australia vs seasoned competition".