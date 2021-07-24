Fallout 76 mods: FO76 is a lot more fun with new custom games mode

Fallout 76 gets a new mode that prioritizes fun, freedom, and customization above all things, which are hallmarks of mod support.

After nearly three years on the market, Fallout 76 is finally getting some semblance of mod support.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Fallout just isn't Fallout without mods. In fact, Bethesda Game Studios RPGs simply aren't the same without mods. In tandem with the creation kit and console commands, you can do anything in Fallout. That's really why I think Fallout 76 failed; it restricted player freedom by removing all mod support and tried to monetize the things that were previously free, like new skins, custom base designs, etc. Now Bethesda is injecting some of the basic principles that mods offered into Fallout 76--freedom, customization, and fun.

Fallout 76's new Fallout Worlds feature is basically Fallout 76 custom games. It's sort of like mods without the total control previous BGS games offer. Essentially Bethesda lets you create or access game instances with custom parameters--infinite ammo, infinite AP, extra loot, etc.

Gamers can only access Fallout Worlds in two ways: Private servers or public instances created by Bethesda. Regular users without a $99/year Fallout 1st subscription can't create their own custom worlds. Only users that manager a private server can adjust the settings.

The idea here is two fold:

Make Fallout 76 more fun and less grindy, which it very much needs - This will open up access to everyday players especially those on Game Pass and give them an opportunity to enjoy the content without having to grind tens of hours for resources.

Add value to Fallout 1st subscriptions - In-game microtransactions and subscriptions keep Fallout 76 afloat. This emphasis on fun will help spark gamers to buy into subscriptions in order to recreate some semblance of mod support with their friends.

Public Worlds are a rotating series of Fallout Worlds experiences available to all players. Hand-crafted by the team at Bethesda Game Studios with input from the Fallout 76 community, each Public World uses a different combination of Fallout Worlds' settings to bring you a unique play experience. This offers everyone in Fallout 76 the opportunity to see for themselves what's possible in Fallout Worlds, as well as inspiration for their own creations with Custom Worlds.

Bethesda says this mode will let gamers ultimately create their own worlds--you know, like free mods in Fallout 4 and Skyrim.

"We're committed to bringing even more customizable options and ways to play to Fallout Worlds with eyes on the feedback of the Fallout 76 community. Our goal is giving players the ability to transform Fallout 76 into, as the name implies, their very own world."