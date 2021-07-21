All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Here's the most authentic picture of an alien, verified by UFO experts

Rick and Morty fans notice something pivotal is missing from Season 5

Rick and Morty fans have noticed that something major hasn't appeared in any of the episodes of the latest season - Season 5.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 21 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Rick and Morty fans are enjoying the new episodes that Adult Swim have put out for season 5, but one thing is bothering them.

Rick and Morty fans notice something pivotal is missing from Season 5 01 | TweakTown.com

One thread on the Rick and Morty subreddit has raised a very interesting question, "where is Rick's portal gun, and why isn't he using it?". Rick's portal gun is a key component of what makes Rick and Morty such an interesting show, as the portal gun allows Rick to travel to any dimension giving him "god-like" powers - outlined in many of the episodes.

The portal gun has yet to be seen in season 5, and fans are wondering why. Some fans speculate that there is some kind of twist teed up for them in the future episodes where they find out that the entire season has been a stimulation and not canonical to the show. Other fans speculate that it's the development of Rick's character, suggesting that Rick is adjusting his behavior to be more accommodating for his family.

The true reason why Rick isn't using his portal gun is yet to be revealed, and there are five episodes left for fans to find out. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:popculture.com

