Flooding in China: people stuck on train, water up to their shoulders

At least 12 people are dead, countless are missing and trapped, in massive flooding that has swept through Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province. There are some people trapped on trains down in the subway, in water that is up to their necks... scary footage, check it out:

The massive floods demolished roads, railways, airports, highways, buildings, subway systems, and everything in between. It swept away cars, buses, people, with some videos showing a father getting to his son in the flood, and then they were swept away in the flood. I haven't attached that video, but you'll be able to find it online if you search for it.

We don't know how many people are trapped in the city's subway, but the numbers should be large given there's 7 lines and 148 stations. The video above shows people stuck in water that is up to their shoulders, which is horrifying and I can only imagine what those people went, and are still going through.

The floods are being blamed for a gigantic explosion at an aluminum plant, too -- where you can read about that, and check out the unbelievably scary video of the explosion in that article.