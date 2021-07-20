All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Here's the most authentic picture of an alien, verified by UFO experts

Flooding in China: people stuck on train, water up to their shoulders

Horrific flooding in Zhengzhou, China has spilled into the subway, trapping people inside of a train with water up to their neck.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 9:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

At least 12 people are dead, countless are missing and trapped, in massive flooding that has swept through Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province. There are some people trapped on trains down in the subway, in water that is up to their necks... scary footage, check it out:

The massive floods demolished roads, railways, airports, highways, buildings, subway systems, and everything in between. It swept away cars, buses, people, with some videos showing a father getting to his son in the flood, and then they were swept away in the flood. I haven't attached that video, but you'll be able to find it online if you search for it.

We don't know how many people are trapped in the city's subway, but the numbers should be large given there's 7 lines and 148 stations. The video above shows people stuck in water that is up to their shoulders, which is horrifying and I can only imagine what those people went, and are still going through.

The floods are being blamed for a gigantic explosion at an aluminum plant, too -- where you can read about that, and check out the unbelievably scary video of the explosion in that article.

Flooding in China: people stuck on train, water up to their shoulders 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.44
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2021 at 9:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.