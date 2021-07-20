All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ELSA teases Project Cars 3 x ERAZOR RTX 3060 Ti LHR graphics card

ELSA teases Project Cars 3 x ERAZOR RTX 3060 Ti LHR graphics card

Introducing the new ELSA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ERAZOR -- where it doesn't even come with the game, but in-game car stickers, etc.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 8:42 PM CDT
I don't see the point of this graphics card release, like... at all -- but here we are.

ELSA teases Project Cars 3 x ERAZOR RTX 3060 Ti LHR graphics card 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Introducing the ELSA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ERAZOR which is a basic-looking GeForce RTX 3060 Ti that is based on the Inno3D Twin X2 variant -- the same cooler, the same backplate, but the fan stickers are missing off the card. Oh wow.

Anyway, the company worked with Slightly Mad Studios -- the developer behind Project Cars 3. Sure, Project Cars 3 might be on the retail packaging, but unlike yesteryear when the packaging had a game displayed on it and it was included, the ELSA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ERAZOR does not come with Project Cars 3 bundled.

SO what the hell is the point?

Exactly.

You do get some special in-game challenges and car stickers because people are going to buy a specific graphics card for that. You're looking at $866 or so with the ELSA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ERAZOR available in Japan, now $866 is quite the leap up from the $399 MSRP on the RTX 3060 Ti, and you don't even score a copy of Project Cars 3.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

