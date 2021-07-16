All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China may have dumped so much poo in the ocean it's visible from space

A United States satellite intelligence firm suspects that China has dumped so much poop into the ocean it's visible from space.

Published Fri, Jul 16 2021 3:07 AM CDT
A United States satellite intelligence firm has accused China of dumping so much human waste into the ocean that it can be seen from space.

China may have dumped so much poo in the ocean it's visible from space
Simularity has published a new report on its website that connects the movements of more than 200 suspected Chinese ships located in the South China Sea and the concentrations of Chlorophyll-a, an indicator of a vessel dumping human waste into the ocean. Simularity founder and CEO Liz Derr said the satellite firm "can't definitively say that those are Chinese, but they seem to be the same ships that have been there since March and they look very similar so I think, in all probability, they are."

Not only are US satellites picking up on the waste that is being dumped into the ocean, Philippine government officials have also noticed. According to Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who spoke to Reuters, "While we are confirming and verifying these wastes being dumped ... We consider such irresponsible acts, if true, to be gravely detrimental to the marine ecology in the area." Lorenzana goes on to say, "China treating us as its toilet is a clear violation of both international and local environmental laws."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:americanmilitarynews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

