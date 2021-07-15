Intel's new Xeon CPU: 38C/76T chip still loses to AMD, so, so badly

Intel is reportedly preparing a new family of Xeon CPUs with the new Xeon W-3300 series, with its flagship model packing 38 cores and 76 threads to better fight AMD's chiplet onslaught with the Ryzen Threadripper PRO family of processors.

The new Intel Ice Lake Xeon workstation CPUs would pack more CPU cores and threads, more cache, a new architecture that's based on the 10nm process node, more I/O and memory support, and more. We have the LGA 4189 socket, with Xeon W-3300 series CPUs coming in at up to 270W TDP.

We have 64 PCIe 4.0 lanes so you can throw in multiple Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer SSDs and a couple of high-end GPUs and still have PCIe 4.0 lanes to spare. There's also 8-channel DDR4-3200 memory support, which will offer support for up to 4TB of system RAM.

The flagship Intel Xeon W-3375 will come with 38 cores and 76 threads with a boost clock that is rumored to hit 4GHz, with 57MB of L3 cache, and it should have a large 270W TDP. Intel is expected to price the Xeon W-3375 at over $6000, which is more expensive than AMD's already-here-and-already-superior Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995X processor which offers 64 cores and 128 threads at up to 4.2GHz on 280W TDP for $5500.