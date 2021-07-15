All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Japan obliterates world record for fastest internet speed ever

Intel's new Xeon CPU: 38C/76T chip still loses to AMD, so, so badly

Intel's new Xeon W-3375 CPU maxes at 38C/76T @ 4GHz -- costs $6000 and still loses to AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO with 64C/128T.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 15 2021 7:37 PM CDT
Intel is reportedly preparing a new family of Xeon CPUs with the new Xeon W-3300 series, with its flagship model packing 38 cores and 76 threads to better fight AMD's chiplet onslaught with the Ryzen Threadripper PRO family of processors.

The new Intel Ice Lake Xeon workstation CPUs would pack more CPU cores and threads, more cache, a new architecture that's based on the 10nm process node, more I/O and memory support, and more. We have the LGA 4189 socket, with Xeon W-3300 series CPUs coming in at up to 270W TDP.

We have 64 PCIe 4.0 lanes so you can throw in multiple Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer SSDs and a couple of high-end GPUs and still have PCIe 4.0 lanes to spare. There's also 8-channel DDR4-3200 memory support, which will offer support for up to 4TB of system RAM.

The flagship Intel Xeon W-3375 will come with 38 cores and 76 threads with a boost clock that is rumored to hit 4GHz, with 57MB of L3 cache, and it should have a large 270W TDP. Intel is expected to price the Xeon W-3375 at over $6000, which is more expensive than AMD's already-here-and-already-superior Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995X processor which offers 64 cores and 128 threads at up to 4.2GHz on 280W TDP for $5500.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

