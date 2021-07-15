Elon Musk says Starlink will soon offer gamers pings of 20ms or lower

If you're out in the middle of nowhere or stuck with really crappy internet access... then this will be music to your ears.

Elon Musk has said that Starlink's satellite-based internet will offer gamers some very, very competitive connectivity with latencies that will be under 20ms. This is enough for competitive gamers, with Musk saying that Starlink engineers and SpaceX's production and launch teams have been working around the clock to get Starlink latencies under 20ms.

Musk explains: "Glad it's working! The sheer amount of work done by SpaceX engineering, production & launch teams is amazing. Ping should improve dramatically in coming months. We're aiming for <20ms. Basically, you should be able to play competitive FPS games through Starlink".

Musk was asked if the ping being improved was because of the new satellites and beefier hardware, or if it was just because there are more satellites floating around in our orbit. Musk replied, saying: "More ground stations & less foolish packet routing will make the biggest differences. Looking at speed of light as ~300km per millisecond & satellite altitude of ~550km, average photon round-trip time is only ~10ms, so a lot of silly things have to happen to drive ping >20ms".