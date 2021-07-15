Cryptocurrency mining farm bust: used 3,800 PS4s & stolen electricity

A new report has indicated that authorities have discovered a massive mining farm that was using stolen energy to power thousands of PS4s.

According to Entrepreneur, the Security Service of Ukraine has found a massive cryptocurrency mining farm that had more than 5,000 computers and 3,800 Sony PlayStation 4s. The authorities said that the biggest problem with the farm wasn't the PS4s or computers but the large-scale electricity theft that was occurring.

The facility's electricity meters were tampered with and not recording electricity consumption for the site. On top of the thousands of PS4s and computers, authorities found 50 CPUs, mobile phones, and laptops. The mining farm was reportedly mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and earning anywhere between $186,200 to $259,300 per month. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

