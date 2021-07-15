All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cryptocurrency mining farm bust: used 3,800 PS4s & stolen electricity

Authorities have found a massive cryptocurrency mining farm using 3,800 Sony PlayStation 4's and was using stolen electricity.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 15 2021 6:05 AM CDT
A new report has indicated that authorities have discovered a massive mining farm that was using stolen energy to power thousands of PS4s.

According to Entrepreneur, the Security Service of Ukraine has found a massive cryptocurrency mining farm that had more than 5,000 computers and 3,800 Sony PlayStation 4s. The authorities said that the biggest problem with the farm wasn't the PS4s or computers but the large-scale electricity theft that was occurring.

The facility's electricity meters were tampered with and not recording electricity consumption for the site. On top of the thousands of PS4s and computers, authorities found 50 CPUs, mobile phones, and laptops. The mining farm was reportedly mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and earning anywhere between $186,200 to $259,300 per month. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:entrepreneur.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

