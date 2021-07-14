All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Non-crypto mining gimped RTX 3080s found in pre-built mining PCs

Yeah, so those ultra-rare ASUS ROG STRIX GUNDAM GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards -- costing $2300 each -- in pre-built mining rigs.

Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 8:11 PM CDT
You might not be able to buy a GPU right now, but that doesn't stop some retailers from selling them -- even the non-LHR models -- to crypto miners.

Vietnamese retailers have secured themselves some ultra-rare ASUS ROG Strix GUNDUM GeForce RTX 3080 graphic cards, but the non-LHR (Lite Hash Rate) models so they're not crypto mining gimped. This means they're highly sought-after mining GPUs but get this, they cost $2300 each.

VideoCardz made a point here in their article by writing "This probably wouldn't be newsworthy if not for the fact that the ASUS ultra-rare GUNDAM series were used for those rigs" and they're right. I would've written about it anyway because I like to cover as much as I can in the GPU and crypto mining worlds -- but these are ultra-rare, ultra-expensive, super-hard-to-get GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards... and they're being used for crypto mining.

I mean, as a nerd and enthusiast it's awesome to see so many high-end ultra-rare graphics cards in one spot... it's just disappointing to see all those beautiful GPUs being used for cryptomining.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

