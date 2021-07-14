Battlefield 2042 won't support cross-gen cross-play on consoles and PC

DICE confirms Battlefield 2042's cross-play is separated across console generations and PC.

Battlefield 2042 will not support cross-gen cross-play at launch, DICE has confirmed. The game's cross-platform multiplayer won't allow PS4 or Xbox One players to play with PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC players.

The reason is quite simple: Last-gen only supports 32v32 multiplayer with maps with reduced sizes. Next-gen consoles and PC support the chaotic 128-player (64v64) action in Battlefield 2042's All Out Warfare modes (Hazard Zone and Conquest). DICE says that PC and console players can both avoid playing against one another.

There's just one potential issue: The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console bases haven't matured all that much and simply don't hold a candle to the PS4 and Xbox One bases, which consist of over 140 million worldwide users. Luckily DICE has planned for this contingency with AI bots. Any holes in the 128-player lobbies will be filled with bots, and predictably this feature can't be turned off--otherwise there might be some trouble filling up those games.

CROSS-PLAY IN BATTLEFIELD 2042 BEYOND THE TECHNICAL PLAYTEST We are still building cross-play functionality, and the first opportunity for us to test it with a wider, invite-only group will be within the Technical Playtest. Right now, we'd like to give you an understanding of what we're looking to achieve as final functionality beyond the Technical Playtest, so here is an overview of what you can expect that to look like: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5 consoles

Xbox One and PlayStation®4 systems CROSS-PROGRESSION AND CROSS-COMMERCE Alongside cross-play we're also building cross-progression and cross-commerce for Battlefield 2042, which will be shared across all platforms and travel with you wherever you go. For example, your unlocked progress and purchases in your PlayStation® copy of the game will carry over onto the Xbox or PC version, and vice versa*.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

More Battlefield 2042 News

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.