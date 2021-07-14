All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Putin's weapon of choice to destroy US is this 'unstoppable' missile

Vladimir Putin's weapon of choice to destroy United States coastal cities is reportedly a hypersonic missile that's in final tests.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 4:04 AM CDT
A new report from the US Sun has revealed that Russia is scheduled to finish the final testing on a lethal hypersonic missile.

The US Sun reports that the missile named Zircon or Tsirkon can reach speeds of 6,100 mph, or Mach 8, and according to Moscow's state-controlled TV, the Zircon missile is Russia's President Vladamir Putin's "weapon of choice to destroy coastal American cities in the event of an atomic conflict." Additionally, Putin has stated that the Mach 8 Zircon is "truly unparalleled in the world", and described it as "unstoppable".

The missile is designed to take out enemy ships, and officially it has a range between 188 and 620 miles, but unconfirmed reports state that the missile's true range is 1,200 miles. "The ship-based Tsirkon hypersonic missile system will carry out firings at land and sea targets from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov," said the source. The missile is currently undergoing final tests that will take place before the end of July. Mass production of the missile is expected to begin in 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:thesun.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

