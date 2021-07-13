All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tango Gameworks delays Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022 on PS5

Tango Gameworks delays its upcoming supernatural PlayStation 5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022 over coronavirus concerns.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jul 13 2021 4:28 PM CDT
The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks has delayed its new thriller to next year.

Supernatural first-person action game Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed from its 2021 launch to early 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PC, Tango Gameworks today announced.

"We've made the decision to delay the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022," the devs wrote on Twitter.

"We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we've been hard at work building. At the same time, we're also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give is time to bring the worlds of Ghostwire to life as we've always envisioned it.

"Thank you for being patient as we work to bring you an experience unlike anything else we've ever made. We can't wait to show you more in the coming months."

Tango has been pretty quiet about Ghostwire since the game's 2020 announcement and we haven't seen any major announcements other than the delay. Ghostwire is the second major Bethesda timed exclusive on PS5 after Deathloop, which is set to launch in September 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

