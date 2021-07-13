All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Lightning strike kills 11 people taking selfies on a tower in India

11 tourists have died after lightning strikes a popular tourist destination in India, at Amer Fort which was built in the 1500s.

Published Tue, Jul 13 2021 8:34 PM CDT
11 people have died in the western state of Rajasthan, India -- after a lightning strike near a watchtower at the 12th century Amber Fort -- the tourists were taking selfies when the lighting struck and killed them all.

Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur spoke with CNN, where he said that the lightning struck the tower -- which caused its walls to collapse, and buried people with rubble. He said: "Since the fort is on a hill, when the debris was falling and space reduced, some people also fell into a ditch".

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured".

There were other lightning strikes and other deaths across India in the last 24 hours, with 38 killed across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms and monsoon rains are a yearly occurrence in India, but 11 people being killed by lightning while taking selfies is pretty crazy, and very sad.

There are around 2000 Indians killed each year by lightning strikes, according to national officials.

Lightning strike kills 11 people taking selfies on a tower in India 11 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:washingtonpost.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

