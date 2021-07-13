Watch 'human volleyball' being played on Richard Branson's space trip

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Richard Branson recently took a trip to space aboard the VSS Unity, and in this video, you can see a game of 'human volleyball'

Published Tue, Jul 13 2021 4:08 AM CDT
Sir Richard Branson has become the first billionaire to enter space aboard Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, and in the video below, we can see a quick game of "human volleyball" being played.

The above video has been released onto the Virgin Galactic YouTube channel and shows the VSS Unity with two pilots and four mission specialists, including Richard Branson. The video begins with a quick look at the SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity reaching altitude, with the pilots announcing to the individuals on board, "welcome to space".

When the space plan reached an altitude of 50 miles, Branson begins a motivational speech aimed at "all you kids down there, I once was a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now, I'm among them in a spaceship." As Branson is giving this speech, the crew becomes weightless, and we can see the other passengers on the space plane to start to play a quick game of "human volleyball," with one passenger being the "ball" being passed backward and forwards.

Branson continued and said, "If we can do this, just imagine what you can do". He then proceeded to unbuckle himself and soak in amazement, saying, "Oh my God. This is just too unbelievable."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

