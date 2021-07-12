All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE has spare RTX 3080 Ti GPUs to waste in its new external GPU

GIGABYTE announces its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUX Gaming Box, offering external GPU goodness through Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 12 2021 9:33 PM CDT
GIGABYTE has just unveiled its latest AORUS Gaming Box, with a pre-installed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card in the form of the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Gaming Box. Check it out:

GIGABYTE has spare RTX 3080 Ti GPUs to waste in its new external GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
8 IMAGES

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Gaming Box which is virtually identical to the existing RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 AORUS Gaming Box, but with the new RTX 3080 Ti and its 12GB of GDDR6X memory. We have an AIO (all-in-one) cooling solution with a 240mm radiator, with dual 120mm fans and the pump installed on top of a large copper base for the GPU, VRAM, and MOSFETs.

You will connect the RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Gaming Box through its Thunderbolt 3 connector, and on the outside you've got 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and 2 x HDMI 2.1 connectors. 4K 144Hz and 8K 60Hz supported, as well as new HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors and TVs driving up to 4K 120FPS and 4K 144FPS.

GIGABYTE has spare RTX 3080 Ti GPUs to waste in its new external GPU 05 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE has spare RTX 3080 Ti GPUs to waste in its new external GPU 06 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE has spare RTX 3080 Ti GPUs to waste in its new external GPU 03 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE has spare RTX 3080 Ti GPUs to waste in its new external GPU 07 | TweakTown.com

Even with the AIO cooler on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, there's no factory overclocking... but I'm sure you'll be able to manually overclock it a little, but out-of-the-box performance should be fantastic anyway.

I don't know who would be rolling around with a laptop in this New World we're living through right now, as GIGABYTE is marketing its external GPU in the new RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Gaming Box with its own in-house AERO 15 laptop. I don't know how many laptops and external graphics cards are being used right now, as it would be better to buy a mini-ITX gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti inside.

GIGABYTE has spare RTX 3080 Ti GPUs to waste in its new external GPU 02 | TweakTown.com

But each to their own...

No pricing or ETA right now.

AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box External Graphics Card (GV-N3080IXEB-10GD)

