Cooler Master's new ORB X GamePod, semi-enclosed gaming pod announced

Cooler Master has just unveiled the ultimate gaming setup with the introduction of the multi-purpose, semi-enclosed workstation for gamers and professionals... and I need it in my life, ASAP.

The new Cooler Master ORB X GamePod was built through community-driven innovation and collaboration, with a futuristic design, hardware and software integration, and supports next-gen VR, AR and haptics that'll deliver gaming experiences unlike anything else you've experienced in your home.

Cooler Master supports up to 3 x 27-inch monitors, or a single huge 49-inch monitor depending on your taste. There's built-in 2.1-channel sound with spatial audio support, a hidden compartment with a built-in sliding tray to easily install and house your gaming PC or next-gen console.

Cooler Master ORB X GamePod features:

Semi-enclosed cockpit creates an uninterrupted private space.

Automatic shuttle dome A single touch activates the dome and welcomes you into your journey to the virtual world.

Ergonomic adjustable chair empowers you to last without pain and 6 ways of adjustable lumber and headrest provides advance ergonomics and comfort.

Multiple screen mount supports from single 49" monitor to three 27" monitors.

2.1 Immersive sound system creates amazing spatial audio experience.

Hidden Compartment with built-in sliding tray for PC rig or console.

There's USB ports on the side -- and even the faster USB-C standard, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack for your headphones or mic. The entire desk is a mouse pad which is great to see from Cooler Master, but the company also has wireless charging built into the table... so good to see.

Cooler Master has full desktop coverage with micro-woven cloth mousepad, with ergonomics between the chair and the desk to let you have -- what should be without me testing it -- one of the most comfortable gaming experiences ever. There are multiple adjustments that you can make, so that you find the very best and most comfortable position to sit and work or game in.

This is made even easier as the Cooler Master ORBX GamePod has a fully automated motorized canopy, where with a single press it will drop you into your favorite game like you're gaming in the future.