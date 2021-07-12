All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's Mars helicopter snaps image of 'heart' made by Perseverance

NASA's Mars helicopter named Ingenuity has snapped an image of a 'heart' made by NASA's newest Mars rover named Perseverance.

Published Mon, Jul 12 2021 4:06 AM CDT
On July 5, NASA's Mars helicopter conducted its 9th flight, and throughout the flight, the helicopter snapped an image of a "heart" made by Perseverance.

The latest Ingenuity flight happened last Monday, and throughout the flight, Ingenuity came across some tracks that were made by the Mars rover Perseverance. The tracks showed where Perseverance made a slight detour before changing back to its original route. On the surface of the planet, we can see tracks that seemingly draw a rough sketch of a "heart" shape.

For those that aren't caught up with NASA's recent Mars missions, Perseverance and Ingenuity landed together in early February with the main objective of finding evidence of past Mars life in the Jezero Crater. Ingenuity chief pilot Havard Grip and Perseverance deputy project scientist Ken Williford wrote, "Captured in those images are rock outcrops that show contacts between the major geologic units on Jezero Crater's floor." For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

