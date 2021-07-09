All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Pentagon report says there's 'increased potential' for nuclear war

A newly disclosed report from the Pentagon has revealed there's an 'increased potential' for a nuclear war between countries.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 9 2021 4:31 AM CDT
A newly disclosed Pentagon report on nuclear operations states that there is "increased potential" for a nuclear conflict between the US and Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.

Pentagon report says there's 'increased potential' for nuclear war 01 | TweakTown.com

The report mentions that both Russia and China have constantly been stockpiling nuclear weapons and expanding their already vast weapons for the last ten years. As for North Korea, the Pentagon report states that the nation is testing out long-range missiles that are capable of reaching the United States.

The Pentagon report is from 2020 and was disclosed on Tuesday. It says that the United States has attempted to negotiate with these countries about reducing the number of nuclear weapons being developed. However, the report states that "no potential adversary has reduced either the role of nuclear weapons in its national security strategy or the number of nuclear weapons it fields. Rather, they have moved decidedly in the opposite direction."

"As a result, there is an increased potential for regional conflicts involving nuclear-armed adversaries in several parts of the world and the potential for adversary nuclear escalation in crisis or conflict."

For more information on this story, check out the Pentagon report here.

NEWS SOURCE:fas.org

