All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Tesla to debut 'mind-blowing' full self-driving beta this week

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased that some Tesla owners will be able to test out the 'mind-blowing' Full Self-Driving beta soon.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 9 2021 4:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

For a few months now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been teasing a coming beta for select Tesla owners. This beta ushers in a "feature complete" version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package.

Currently, Tesla vehicles aren't considered to be fully autonomous vehicles as they require the driver to be responsible for the car and be prepared to take control at any time. However, that may soon come to an end as Tesla is testing the Full Self-Driving Beta v9 that uses Tesla's own camera-based computer vision system instead of the typical radar sensors.

Musk has been hyping the FSD Beta v9 as "mind-blowing", but unfortunately, Tesla has experienced difficulties with hitting the announced release dates., Musk said that the release would be no later than June, and then he said that it's just "two weeks" away after missing the June release date. Musk then later admitted that the self-driving problem was a lot more difficult to solve than he first anticipated, hence the delays in its release.

Now, Musk has said that the FSD Beta v9 will be released Saturday, July 10. The beta will only be released to a few thousand Tesla customers that are a part of the early access program, most of which are Tesla employees. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Tesla to debut 'mind-blowing' full self-driving beta this week 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

lighting sale Racing Apparel,Tesla Logo Baseball Cap

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£22.39
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/9/2021 at 2:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:electrek.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.