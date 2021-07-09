All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia releases video of tank with 'shields' destroying incomi missile

A state-controlled media has released a video of a Russian tank equipped with 'shields' that defends itself from incoming missiles.

Published Fri, Jul 9 2021 2:35 AM CDT
Russia has been known for how effective its tanks are, and now a newly released video demonstrates that its tanks can defend themselves from incoming missiles.

The video shows how a tank can protect itself from incoming anit-tank fire by using what has been called the Active Protection System (APS). The video comes from state-controlled Russian media outlet One Russia and demonstrates a Russian infantryman firing an RPG-7 anti-tank grenade at a Russian T-72B3 tank. The tank utilizes its Arena-M APS to defend itself from the incoming missile.

So, how does this work? The APS that this tank in the video is equipped with is named Arena-M hard-kill APS, which like other hard-kill active protection systems, uses radars to monitor any incoming missiles or rockets. If the system detects an incoming missile and confirms that the trajectory of the missile lines up with the tank, the APS system will spring deploy its interceptors to destroy the missile before it can make contact with the tank. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Russia releases video of tank with 'shields' destroying incomi missile 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:19fortyfive.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

