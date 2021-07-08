PS5 exclusive Deathloop could come to Xbox and Game Pass in 2022

Arkane's ultra-stylish shooter Deathloop is only timed exclusive on PS5, and could arrive on other consoles in September 2022.

A new Deathloop trailer confirms the game is timed exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for one year.

Arkane's stylish new roguelike shooter Deathloop won't stay on PlayStation 5 indefinitely, and could make its way to Game Pass in September 2022. The shooter has been praised for its unique Kubrick-esque art direction and gritty Grindhouse style, and marries Dishonored's supernatural abilities with frenetic FPS combat.

Deathloop's core is all about learning through trial and error. It has a Groundhog Day-style loop where players relive the same day over and over again upon death. Experimentation is encouraged, and luckily gamers aren't on a timer. You'll also be able to keep your weapons and unlocked abilities with each run. It's a novel concept and I'm curious to see how well it does on PS5 insofar as sales.

Deathloop arrives September 14, 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PC. It won't be available on Xbox consoles until at least September 21, 2022.