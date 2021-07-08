All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS5 exclusive Deathloop could come to Xbox and Game Pass in 2022

Arkane's ultra-stylish shooter Deathloop is only timed exclusive on PS5, and could arrive on other consoles in September 2022.

Published Thu, Jul 8 2021 3:44 PM CDT
A new Deathloop trailer confirms the game is timed exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for one year.

Arkane's stylish new roguelike shooter Deathloop won't stay on PlayStation 5 indefinitely, and could make its way to Game Pass in September 2022. The shooter has been praised for its unique Kubrick-esque art direction and gritty Grindhouse style, and marries Dishonored's supernatural abilities with frenetic FPS combat.

Deathloop's core is all about learning through trial and error. It has a Groundhog Day-style loop where players relive the same day over and over again upon death. Experimentation is encouraged, and luckily gamers aren't on a timer. You'll also be able to keep your weapons and unlocked abilities with each run. It's a novel concept and I'm curious to see how well it does on PS5 insofar as sales.

Deathloop arrives September 14, 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PC. It won't be available on Xbox consoles until at least September 21, 2022.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

