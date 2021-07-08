Games earnings calendar: When the biggest companies reveal numbers

Earnings season is almost here, and whether you're an investor or curious gamer, here's a calendar to help you schedule things out.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Gaming's biggest companies are set to announce their respective quarterly earnings throughout July and August, and the results should be exciting. Microsoft in particular will post the highest Xbox earnings of all time on July 20, and total Xbox revenues are already at a historic high of $8.124 billion.

The most interesting part of this earnings season is seeing how companies are doing after the massive 2020 surges from stay-at-home measures. Games-makers like Nintendo, EA, Sony, Ubisoft and Take-Two will report their Q1 revenues that help set the pacing for the entire year.

Apart from the numbers, each earnings call is usually jam-packed with info on upcoming plans and releases. EA outlined its ambitious three-part plan, Take-Two Interactive confirmed it plans to release a huge 62 games in the next three years, and Activision-Blizzard reinforced Warzone's entrenched dominance. Ubisoft also promised more live services, which is something that's manifested in the new Assassin's Creed Infinity announcement.

Check below for a text list of the calendar:

Earnings calendar July - August 2021