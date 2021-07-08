All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Games earnings calendar: When the biggest companies reveal numbers

Here's when games companies Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Activision-Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, and EA reveal earnings.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jul 8 2021 5:35 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Earnings season is almost here, and whether you're an investor or curious gamer, here's a calendar to help you schedule things out.

Games earnings calendar: When the biggest companies reveal numbers 532 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Gaming's biggest companies are set to announce their respective quarterly earnings throughout July and August, and the results should be exciting. Microsoft in particular will post the highest Xbox earnings of all time on July 20, and total Xbox revenues are already at a historic high of $8.124 billion.

The most interesting part of this earnings season is seeing how companies are doing after the massive 2020 surges from stay-at-home measures. Games-makers like Nintendo, EA, Sony, Ubisoft and Take-Two will report their Q1 revenues that help set the pacing for the entire year.

Apart from the numbers, each earnings call is usually jam-packed with info on upcoming plans and releases. EA outlined its ambitious three-part plan, Take-Two Interactive confirmed it plans to release a huge 62 games in the next three years, and Activision-Blizzard reinforced Warzone's entrenched dominance. Ubisoft also promised more live services, which is something that's manifested in the new Assassin's Creed Infinity announcement.

Check below for a text list of the calendar:

Earnings calendar July - August 2021

  • Ubisoft - Tuesday, July 20, 2021
  • Microsoft - Tuesday, July 20, 2021
  • Capcom - Thursday, July 29, 2021
  • Square Enix - End of July
  • Nexon - August
  • Take-Two Interactive - Monday, August 2, 2021 (4:30PM EST)
  • Activision-Blizzard - Tuesday, August 3, 2021
  • EA - Wednesday, August 4, 2021
  • Sony - Wednesday, August 4, 2021
  • Nintendo - Thursday, August 5, 2021
  • Konami - Thursday, August 5, 2021
  • Bandai Namco - Thursday, August 5, 2021
  • SEGA - Friday, August 6, 2021
  • Net Marble - Thursday, August 12, 2021
  • Remedy Entertainment - Friday, August 13, 2021
  • THQ Nordic (Embracer) - Wednesday, August 18, 2021
  • Tencent - Wednesday, August 18, 2021
  • CD Projekt - Thursday, August 26, 2021
Buy at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/8/2021 at 3:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.