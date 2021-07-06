Bitcoin.org hit with 'absolutely massive' DDoS attack, BTC as ransom

Bitcoin.org smashed down by DDoS with the attackers demanding 0.5 BTC ransom, or they'll continue with the attacks on Bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin.org has been hit by an "overwhelming attack" in the form of a DDoS attack, with the attackers demanding a ransom or they'll keep the attacks coming.

Cobra is the operator of the original Bitcoin website, and said that Bitcoin.org was hit by attacks who demanded 0.5 BTC in ransom -- worth around $17,000 right now. Cobra reached out to Decrypt, and said: "It's a very overwhelming attack, it's a struggle to deal with, and I don't know how long we'll be down for".

Cobra then tweeted out: "It's a very overwhelming attack, it's a struggle to deal with, and I don't know how long we'll be down for".

At the time of writing, Bitcoin.org was still down. Bitcoin.org opened up in August 2008 and became an educational resources for all things Bitcoin, and right now it is a sitting duck waiting for 0.5 BTC in ransom to be paid or the attackers won't stop, even though paying them doesn't guarantee the DDoS attacks will stop either.