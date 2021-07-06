All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bitcoin.org hit with 'absolutely massive' DDoS attack, BTC as ransom

Bitcoin.org smashed down by DDoS with the attackers demanding 0.5 BTC ransom, or they'll continue with the attacks on Bitcoin.org.

Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 8:03 PM CDT
Bitcoin.org has been hit by an "overwhelming attack" in the form of a DDoS attack, with the attackers demanding a ransom or they'll keep the attacks coming.

Cobra is the operator of the original Bitcoin website, and said that Bitcoin.org was hit by attacks who demanded 0.5 BTC in ransom -- worth around $17,000 right now. Cobra reached out to Decrypt, and said: "It's a very overwhelming attack, it's a struggle to deal with, and I don't know how long we'll be down for".

Cobra then tweeted out: "It's a very overwhelming attack, it's a struggle to deal with, and I don't know how long we'll be down for".

At the time of writing, Bitcoin.org was still down. Bitcoin.org opened up in August 2008 and became an educational resources for all things Bitcoin, and right now it is a sitting duck waiting for 0.5 BTC in ransom to be paid or the attackers won't stop, even though paying them doesn't guarantee the DDoS attacks will stop either.

NEWS SOURCES:decrypt.co, mon-livret.fr

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

